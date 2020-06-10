CORONAVIRUS

Iowa State Fair 2020 postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus

Visitors trek through the Iowa State Fair during rainy conditions on Aug. 12, 2019, in Des Moines.
The Gazette

The Iowa State Fair board decided Wednesday afternoon to cancel the 2020 edition of the fair because of complications arising from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fair had been scheduled Aug. 13-23.

State fairs in other states, including Indiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio and Wisconsin, already were been canceled this year.

