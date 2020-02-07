Iowa Guard's 'Ironman' Battalion being deployed to Mideast

DES MOINES — Activation notices are going out to Iowa National Guard soldiers being deployed for federal duty.

The “Ironman” Battalion from Eastern Iowa recently received deployment orders for Operation Spartan Shield in the U.S. Central Command, according to Col. Mike Wunn, Guard spokesman.

Wunn said the deployment mobilizes about 550 soldiers from National Guard armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Iowa Falls, Oelwein and Waterloo.

Their primary mission, he said, will involve security and protection. That potentially encompasses 27 countries, including Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Wunn said this is the first of several deployments announced by Maj. Gen. Ben Corell, the Iowa National Guard adjutant general, during his recent Condition of the Guard address to the Iowa General Assembly.

This is the fifth time the battalion has been deployed since 2000.

The battalion is scheduling send-off ceremonies, which will occur at the end of May, Wunn said.