Manure spill causes fish kill in Tama County

About 500 gallons of manure leaked into Wolf Creek, DNR reported

Iowa DNR logo

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is investigating a manure spill that caused a fish kill on Wolf Creek in Tama County.

A manure applicator from Mayo Farm Inc., of Garwin, reported Thursday morning a drag hose leaked about 2,600 gallons of manure during land application, the DNR reported Friday. The applicator built a berm to dam up the spilled manure, but estimates up to 500 gallons reached the creek.

DNR staff found some dead fish about a mile to 1.5 miles downstream Friday. DNR fisheries staff were scheduled to be on site Friday afternoon to determine the extent of the fish kill two miles northwest of Vining. DNR will monitor cleanup activities and consider appropriate enforcement action.

Comments: (319) 339-3157; erin.jordan@thegazette.com

 

