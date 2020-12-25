Head-on collision in Linn County sends one to hospital

A Cedar Rapids resident was injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in near Alice and Center Point roads near Toddville in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were called at 1:52 p.m. to 3460 Alice Rd. They found a southbound vehicle had crossed the centerline into northbound traffic and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

Deputies said the southbound driver was identified Jennifer Buelow, 33, of Center Point. The northbound vehicle was driven by Kelly Burk, 55, of Cedar Rapids.

Burk was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Buelow faces charges of operating while intoxicated, use of electronic communication device while driving and other traffic charges.

She was transported to the Linn County Jail.

