News

Head-on collision in Linn County sends one to hospital

A Linn County Sheriff's Office squad car. (File photo)
A Linn County Sheriff’s Office squad car. (File photo)

A Cedar Rapids resident was injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision in near Alice and Center Point roads near Toddville in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, emergency personnel were called at 1:52 p.m. to 3460 Alice Rd. They found a southbound vehicle had crossed the centerline into northbound traffic and collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.

Deputies said the southbound driver was identified Jennifer Buelow, 33, of Center Point. The northbound vehicle was driven by Kelly Burk, 55, of Cedar Rapids.

Burk was transported to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

Buelow faces charges of operating while intoxicated, use of electronic communication device while driving and other traffic charges.

She was transported to the Linn County Jail.

Comments: (319) 398-8238; kat.russell@thegazette.com

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Residence damaged by gunfire in southeast Cedar Rapids

Iowa reports 1,470 COVID-19 cases and five confirmed deaths Friday

Photos: Christmas morning mass at St. Ludmila Catholic Church

Cedar Rapids police deliver Christmas spirit to Heritage Care

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Trump pardons include two from 2012 Iowa caucuses scandal

New restaurant, Brick & Iron, opens in Coralville

Hot cocoa bomb craze keeps these Marion Moms Droppin' Bombs

The joy of Christmas 1945: A holiday memory

Cedar Rapids center helps caregivers in tough times

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.