News

Lawmakers from Cedar Rapids ask: What are your priorities for the 2020 legislative session?

3 Democrats from west side of city will hold listening post Wednesday

The 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature will begin Jan. 13 at the State Capitol in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
The 2020 session of the Iowa Legislature will begin Jan. 13 at the State Capitol in Des Moines. (The Gazette)
The Gazette

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three west-side Cedar Rapids lawmakers will host a listening post Wednesday to hear residents’ priorities for the 2020 legislative session.

Residents are invited to share concerns and ask questions of state Reps. Kirsten Running Marquardt and Tracy Ehlert and Sen. Todd Taylor, all Democrats, during the listening post from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Ladd Public Library, 3750 Williams Blvd. SW.

Residents who are unable to attend can contact the legislators at Kirsten.Running-Marquardt@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 330-9899, Tracy.Ehlert@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 899-2980, and Todd.Taylor@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 396-8587.

The 2020 session begins Jan. 13.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa student diagnosed with tuberculosis

Iowa officials upbeat about revamped USMCA trade deal

Iowa's family planning service use plummets 85 percent after switch to new program

Read the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

University of Iowa lands $1.165 billion in utilities deal

University of Iowa is leaving Iowans in the dark

Accidental shootings by police expose training shortfalls

Analysis: NAFTA replacement USMCA is finally a done deal after Democrats sign off. Here's what is in it.

McDonald Optical to close longtime store in downtown Iowa City, bolster Iowa City Marketplace location

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.