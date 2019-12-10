Lawmakers from Cedar Rapids ask: What are your priorities for the 2020 legislative session?

CEDAR RAPIDS — Three west-side Cedar Rapids lawmakers will host a listening post Wednesday to hear residents’ priorities for the 2020 legislative session.

Residents are invited to share concerns and ask questions of state Reps. Kirsten Running Marquardt and Tracy Ehlert and Sen. Todd Taylor, all Democrats, during the listening post from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Cedar Rapids Ladd Public Library, 3750 Williams Blvd. SW.

Residents who are unable to attend can contact the legislators at Kirsten.Running-Marquardt@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 330-9899, Tracy.Ehlert@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 899-2980, and Todd.Taylor@legis.iowa.gov or (319) 396-8587.

The 2020 session begins Jan. 13.