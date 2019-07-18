Iowa is suing Cedar Rapids asbestos company over removal violations at Washington High School

CEDAR RAPIDS — The State of Iowa filed a lawsuit today against a Cedar Rapids company for asbestos removal violations that occurred during renovations of Washington High School in 2014 and 2015.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday morning in Linn County District Court, Lynn Hicks, communications director with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, said.

The suit asserts Abatement Specialties failed to thoroughly inspect for and remove asbestos before renovation, failed to adequately wet the material, and failed to carefully lower it to the ground during removal.

Hicks said Abatement Specialties could face a civil penalty of up to $10,000 a day for each violation.

The lawsuit shows the Iowa Department of Natural Resources received an anonymous phone complaint in June 2015 stating that Abatement Specialties left asbestos debris throughout the school.

Tom Wuehr, a Department of Natural Resources environmental specialist, visited the school in June and July and found several issues. His investigation revealed both asbestos debris and airborne particles outside containment areas in the school while teachers, staff, students and construction workers were present, according to the suit.

The district closed the school based on Wuehr’s recommendation during the abatement and removed Abatement Specialties from the project, according to the suit. The DNR sent violation letters to the company and school district in July 2015. The violations were referred to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office in 2016.

In August 2017, the Cedar Rapids Community School District reached a consent decree with the state over the violations, according to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office. As part of the settlement, the district produced a series of videos to inform and educate Iowa school officials on proper asbestos identification, mitigation and removal.

