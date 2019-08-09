Photos: Iowa football media day 2019

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Shattered glass bottle takes $21K event from University of Iowa
- Why are Cedar Rapids and Des Moines on the cover of Time? Shootings
- Iowa football has a championship attitude, but so does everyone
- University of Iowa to pare back employment review launched after $6.5 million Meyer, Griesbaum settlement
- Hawkeyes’ kid captain from Mount Vernon represents ‘a miracle to our family’
- UI Hospital nurses who work extra shifts face long delays in pay