Live at 2 p.m.: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference after violent protests across Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Johnston. Reynolds will respond to
Gov. Kim Reynolds announces updates on COVID-19 in Iowa on Friday, April 24, 2020 in Johnston. Reynolds will respond to protests across the state in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police. (Olivia Sun/The Des Moines Register/Pool photo)

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. today from the Iowa State Capitol with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert, State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad and other law enforcement and community leaders. 

The governor and others are expected to respond to protests — some violent — that happened this weekend throughout the state in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on the Floyd’s neck.

Curfews have been set in Polk County and Scott County, where demonstrations turned violent. In Davenport, which is in Scott County, two people were killed and a police officer was injured

Rallies were also held in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids over the weekend.

