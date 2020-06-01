Live at 2 p.m.: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference after violent protests across Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. today from the Iowa State Capitol with Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie, Des Moines Police Chief Dana Wingert, State Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad and other law enforcement and community leaders.

The governor and others are expected to respond to protests — some violent — that happened this weekend throughout the state in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer pinned his knee on the Floyd’s neck.

Curfews have been set in Polk County and Scott County, where demonstrations turned violent. In Davenport, which is in Scott County, two people were killed and a police officer was injured.

Rallies were also held in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids over the weekend.