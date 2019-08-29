Governor Street bridge will open - temporarily - for Iowa football gameday in Iowa City

IOWA CITY — The City of Iowa City can’t offer any guarantees about the Hawkeye game on Saturday, but it is making getting out of Iowa City after the game a little easier.

The city engineering department announced Thursday that the Governor Street bridge will temporarily reopen to vehicle — but not pedestrian traffic — by Saturday, the day of the University of Iowa’s first home football game of the season, which is against Miami (Ohio) University at 6:30 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium.

The bridge will remain open until Tuesday, then will close again until Sept. 6, when work is scheduled to be complete.

Iowa City residents should expect “heavily increased traffic” throughout the day on Saturday, the city said. The Westwinds and Oakcrest bus routes will detour and not serve the areas near Kinnick Stadium or the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com