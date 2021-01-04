IOWA DERECHO 2020

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters signed into law

Ernst sponsors, Grassley, Finkenauer co-sponsor legislation

Workers come off the roof after securing tarps on the house at the farm of Lori and Eric Lang in rural Vinton, Iowa, on
Workers come off the roof after securing tarps on the house at the farm of Lori and Eric Lang in rural Vinton, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:08PM | Mon, January 04, 2021

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters ...

02:03PM | Sun, January 03, 2021

First event in Cedar Rapids Kennedy's renovated gymnasium is Monday ...

06:00AM | Sat, January 02, 2021

2020 took bad weather to new extremes

05:45AM | Fri, December 25, 2020

Blue spruce damaged in derecho lights up Christmas for Cedar Rapids ch ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

Those affected by the Aug. 10 derecho and other disasters may receive tax relief following the passing of the federal, bipartisan Disaster Tax Relief Act of 2020 last week.

Businesses and individuals in any presidentially-declared disaster area after July 1 are eligible for the relief.

Relief measures include a business tax credit for employee retention of up to $6,000 per employee, a suspension of the limit on tax deductions for “certain contributions” to charities in affected areas and a rule allowing low-income workers to claim tax credits using their previous year’s income, according to a news release from Sen. Joni Ernst’s office.

It also takes away penalties for early retirement account withdrawals “to cover the cost of certain storm-related expenses” and creates “special rules” for personal casualty losses.

Ernst, a Republican who won her second term in November, sponsored the legislation in the Senate. Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley was a co-sponsor in the Senate, and Democratic Rep. Abby Finkenauer was a co-sponsor in the House.

“As Iowans continue to recover from the devastating derecho that swept across our state in the summer, this new law will remove burdensome taxes and penalties and provide Iowa families, communities, and businesses more relief and support during these challenging times,” Ernst said in the news release Monday.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

12:08PM | Mon, January 04, 2021

Federal tax relief bill for those affected by derecho, other disasters ...

02:03PM | Sun, January 03, 2021

First event in Cedar Rapids Kennedy's renovated gymnasium is Monday ...

06:00AM | Sat, January 02, 2021

2020 took bad weather to new extremes
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

First event in Cedar Rapids Kennedy's renovated gymnasium is Monday

2020 took bad weather to new extremes

Blue spruce damaged in derecho lights up Christmas for Cedar Rapids church

Bridge Under the Bridge couple gifted food trailer by 'Good Morning America'

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Two rescued from Washington house after Monday morning explosion

Police identify first homicide of the year as 21-year-old Cedar Rapids man

Concerns linger after Iowa spends $230K on contact tracing software

Iowa farm bankruptcies continue to rise, despite aid

Johnson County Supervisors select new chair, vice chair

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.