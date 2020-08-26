IOWA DERECHO 2020

More than 100 in Linn County still without power as heat hits Cedar Rapids

Internet providers 'moving slower' as they handle complex repairs

Lineman Reid DeSotel of Cedar Rapids, left, and lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester work to connect lines to a cross arm o
Lineman Reid DeSotel of Cedar Rapids, left, and lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester work to connect lines to a cross arm on Winslow Road in Marion on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
More than 100 households in Linn County remain without power Wednesday 16 days after the derecho tore through Eastern Iowa.

Alliant Energy has 129 outages in the county, as of Wednesday at 11 a.m. No other utilities have any outages in the county.

The outages continue as Cedar Rapids experiences 90-plus degree heat for much of the week. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to reach 95 degrees, with a heat index of 100 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities. Heat index is a measurement of how hot it actually feels with humidity taken into account.

While power is restored to about 99.9 percent of the county, internet providers are still making repairs for many customers in the Cedar Rapids area. ImOn restored service to about 75 percent of customers by Tuesday. Mediacom still has another 11,000 customers without internet as of Tuesday.

“It’s moving slower now because we are working in areas with more damage,” ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said. “The last part of this will probably take a little longer than the first part of it.”

Splash pads, cooling station open for residents to stay cool

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department has opened splash pads at Twin Pines (3500 42nd St. NE), Hayes Park (1924 D St. SW) and Hidder Park (1248 10th St. SE).

The cooling station at the U.S. Cellular Center will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for the rest of the week. This location also doubles as a no-cost cellphone charging and Wi-Fi station.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

