2,500 still without power in Linn County on Sunday

Approximately 70 percent of ImOn customers back online as of Saturday evening.

Lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester waits for his colleague to bring his bucket up to help him connect a new cross arm on
Lineman Todd Nyland of Manchester waits for his colleague to bring his bucket up to help him connect a new cross arm on a utility pole along Winslow Road in Marion on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Andy Abeyta/The Gazette)
More and more Linn County residents are turning on lights and soaking in air conditioning with each hour that passes.

Around 2,500 Alliant Energy customers in Linn County were out of power on Sunday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 2,626 of Alliant’s Linn County customers woke up with no power after 13 days since a derecho storm tore through Eastern Iowa on Aug. 10.

Since Saturday, all of Alliant’s Johnson County customers had power as did MidAmerican’s Iowa City area customers and the entirety of Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative’s customer base.

According to a data spreadsheet from the Iowa Utilities Board, the estimated full-power restoration time for Cedar Rapids is Monday. Marion’s estimation for restoration is Sunday.

Approximately 70 percent of ImOn customers were back online as of Saturday evening according to spokesperson Lisa Rhatigan. She said techs have been working throughout the weekend and will continue to work seven days a week until all services are restored.

On Saturday afternoon, more than 10,000 Mediacom customers were offline in the Cedar Rapids area according to Mediacom spokesperson Phyllis Peters.

“Our Mediacom network had severe damage in multiple places, involving many miles of fiber that has temporarily been reactivated,” Peters told The Gazette on Saturday.

Peters said it will be getting a permanent replacement in the future.

“To restore services, we have added many more techs to help with repairs,” she said. “Lots of hardline damage in various spots and dropped cable to be reattached at homes or the nearby connection point.”

