IOWA DERECHO 2020

Bridge Under the Bridge couple gifted food trailer by Good Morning America

The storm has passed, but the need to feed their neighbors hasn't

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:30AM | Wed, December 23, 2020

Bridge Under the Bridge couple gifted food trailer by Good Morning Ame ...

06:15AM | Wed, December 23, 2020

Cedar Rapids sign companies see unprecedented demand after derecho

06:00AM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Chicago man charged with making false FEMA claims on vacant Cedar Rapi ...

03:30PM | Fri, December 18, 2020

Jules Bakery in Marion won't reopen, after 19 years in business
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles
Bridgette Williams-Robinson checks on cars lined up to receive bags during a toy and blanket giveaway under the Eighth A
Bridgette Williams-Robinson checks on cars lined up to receive bags during a toy and blanket giveaway under the Eighth Avenue Southwest bridge in Cedar Rapids on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Williams-Robinson began serving meals from under the bridge after the Aug. 10 derecho left her without power and with a fridge full of food that urgently needed to be cooked. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
/

Bridgette Williams-Robinson and her husband Jovountae Robinson didn’t intend to start a nonprofit.

Then the derecho tore through Cedar Rapids on Aug. 10 and, with the power out, the couple pulled out a grill Williams-Robinson had for her business as a party planner and started cooking the food in their freezer for their neighbors. And then they didn’t stop.

Four months later, they can still be found most evenings under the Eighth Avenue Southwest bridge in Cedar Rapids, serving hundreds of free hot meals, no questions asked, to anyone who needs them.

“The need has not gone by the wayside,” Williams-Robinson said.

As the weather got colder, they started a GoFundMe to try to buy a food truck or a trailer, to keep serving in the cold, but couldn’t find one they could afford. That didn’t stop them from going out almost every day, despite the winter weather.

“I don’t like the cold and I don’t want to stand out here, but I want to be loyal to the people who depend on us,” she said. “I’m praying someone will come along with a trailer or a food truck or something that’s reasonably price or they want to donate to us.”

On Wednesday, those prayers were answered when Good Morning America showed up with a brand-new food trailer, donated by eBay.

“I’m at a loss for words, I’m still processing,” she told The Gazette shortly after the segment aired. “It was definitely a shock ... That thing is freaking awesome.”

Instead of moving on from the post-storm meals, Williams-Robinson, 32, has expanded her efforts. She has applied for 501(c) 3 status and named the effort Bridge Under the Bridge. She’s partnered with HACAP to pass out free food boxes each Tuesday, typically serving around 150 people. Sometimes, they run out and have to turn people away.

“People should not be denied food. There’s a surplus of it in our nation,” she said. “Food security has been an issue people just don’t talk about.”

People who want to help can message them on Facebook at Bridge Under the Bridge or call (319) 804-9009.

As for the rest of 2020 — her kids, ages 15, 14, 12, 9-year-old twins, 3 and 2 — have been doing virtual school. Everyone in the family is over the situation.

“I mean, I don’t know whose idea this was, to have a pandemic, but they should have thought twice,” Williams-Robinson said. “It is awful, sincerely awful.”

The pandemic has also ground Williams-Robinson’s party planning business, Have a Blast Party’s, to a halt.

“I wish I could be doing it right now, but I guess with COVID, nobody’s throwing exclusive parties,” she said. “Let’s be over with this in 2021, and everybody have a big party.”

Yet when she looks at the community’s response to Bridge Under the Bridge, she feels hopeful. She organized a holiday toy and blanket drive and put a call out on Facebook asking if people would sign up to adopt a family.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“It was amazing how people stepped up,” she said. “We helped 110 kids. I feel blessed. There’s no question, no words but blessed.”

Comments: (319) 398-8339; alison.gowans@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

10:30AM | Wed, December 23, 2020

Bridge Under the Bridge couple gifted food trailer by Good Morning Ame ...

06:15AM | Wed, December 23, 2020

Cedar Rapids sign companies see unprecedented demand after derecho

06:00AM | Tue, December 22, 2020

Chicago man charged with making false FEMA claims on vacant Cedar Rapi ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Cedar Rapids sign companies see unprecedented demand after derecho

Chicago man charged with making false FEMA claims on vacant Cedar Rapids house after derecho

Jules Bakery in Marion won't reopen, after 19 years in business

Cedar Rapids announces full return to alley collection of waste carts

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Judge blocks University of Iowa from cutting women's swimming and diving

Iowa Workforce Development anticipates gap in federal unemployment benefits

Iowa City woman accused of neglecting patient, leading to death

Attention Iowa deer hunters: You can donate hides to make gloves for veterans

Why I'm not leaving the Republican Party

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.