Iowa derecho disaster recovery grants up to $10,000 available for 5013c relief efforts

In response to Aug. 10’s derecho storm that tore through much of Iowa, United Way of East Central Iowa is now accepting applications for a disaster recovery fund for 501c3 organizations in its five-county area that provide disaster recovery services.

The fund will distribute grants of up to $10,000 per program.

United Way said in a news release the fund had gathered almost $400,000 from companies, individual donors and other community fundraisers as of Wednesday morning.

Transamerica committed $250,000 to the fund earlier in the week, the news release said.

Agencies can apply more than once as needs arise, United Way said.

Information — and a donation option — can be found at uweci.org/disasterfund.