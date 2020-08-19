Iowa derecho disaster recovery grants up to $10,000 available for 5013c relief efforts

IOWA DERECHO 2020

Volunteers Meg Norris (left) and Micah Asby, both of Cedar Rapids, load batteries into flashlights at NewBo City Market
Volunteers Meg Norris (left) and Micah Asby, both of Cedar Rapids, load batteries into flashlights at NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. World Central Kitchen, a 501c3 disaster food aid organization, obtained 2,000 flashlights and is distributing. (Liz Martin/The Gazette)
The Gazette

In response to Aug. 10’s derecho storm that tore through much of Iowa, United Way of East Central Iowa is now accepting applications for a disaster recovery fund for 501c3 organizations in its five-county area that provide disaster recovery services.

The fund will distribute grants of up to $10,000 per program.

United Way said in a news release the fund had gathered almost $400,000 from companies, individual donors and other community fundraisers as of Wednesday morning.

Transamerica committed $250,000 to the fund earlier in the week, the news release said.

Agencies can apply more than once as needs arise, United Way said.

Information — and a donation option — can be found at uweci.org/disasterfund.

The Gazette

