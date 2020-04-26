Photos: Allison Feltes and Pat Fagan are married at home

Allison Feltes and Pat Fagan had planned a large wedding this summer, but had to cancel it because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, they decided to get married on their front steps and invite a small number of guests to witness their vows. Friends and family then surprised the couple with a drive-by receiving line, where they dropped off gifts and waved as they passed by the couple’s house.