Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

10:00AM | Wed, September 16, 2020

Watch: Gov. Reynolds holds news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday

08:38AM | Wed, September 16, 2020

The Gazette
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks about COVID-19 cases in the state during an Aug. 27 news conference at Iowa PBS in Des Moi
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks about COVID-19 cases in the state during an Aug. 27 news conference at Iowa PBS in Des Moines. (Des Moines Register via AP)

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday. You can watch the livestream in the video player above. 

She's expected to provide updates on the state's coronavirus response. 

On Tuesday, Reynolds declared that bars around the University of Iowa and Iowa State University must remain closed for now, but those around Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls and Des Moines are free to reopen Wednesday evening.

The governor revised an order she issued Aug. 27 that closed bars and other similar establishments in six Iowa counties that in late August saw alarming spikes in new COVID-19 cases as college students returned to campuses for fall.

Reynolds’ order initially required bars in six counties to close until this Sunday. But her revision allows bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn and Polk counties to reopen earlier than that, starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

