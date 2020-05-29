Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Friday, May 29

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

State public health officials on Thursday confirmed another outbreak at a meat processing plant, and the state’s agriculture secretary said those outbreaks continue to wreak havoc on Iowa farmers.

Also Thursday, the state reached the unfortunate milestone of confirming the 500th COVID 19-related death since the new coronavirus first was detected in Iowa in early March.

WHAT'S NEW: Get the latest numbers, news and updates on our coronavirus page.