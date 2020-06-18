Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 18

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page, along with live blogging from a Gazette reporter.

The governor has not held a news conference about the state's coronavirus response since June 10. They are usually held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Tuesday's event was not held because Vice President Mike Pence was visiting Iowa, and last Thursday's news conference was also canceled.

The governor's office has not announced whether changes are being permanently made to the news conference schedule.

Reynolds is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.

