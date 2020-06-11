Gov. Reynolds cancels coronavirus update news conference for Thursday

The Iowa governor’s news conference that is usually held on Thursdays to provide updates on coronavirus news and cases has been canceled.

The Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office will release a revised schedule soon, the governor’s spokesman said in an email Thursday.

The Gazette has been livestreaming the 11 a.m. news conferences on our website, TheGazette.com, and wanted to inform readers of the change today. We will update this story when a revised schedule is available, and we will continue to livestream the news conferences as they happen.

Hospitalizations for the virus have continued to decline in Iowa, dropping daily for the past two weeks.

On Wednesday, the governor lifted restrictions on businesses that would allow them to operate at full capacity starting Friday. That includes restaurants, bars and theaters, though the governor said businesses will still be expected to continue observing 6-foot separation distances, hand washing and other hygiene measures that have been considered effective in preventing the potentially deadly virus from rapidly spreading among communities.

The governor also announced that pools, adult day care centers and senior centers can reopen, though many communities, such as Cedar Rapids and Iowa City, have already announced pools will not be opening for the season.

The governor had been holding weekday news conferences daily since the COVID-19 outbreak began in March, but that schedule was revised to just Tuesdays and Thursdays starting in June. This week’s usual Tuesday update was postponed till Wednesday out of respect for George Floyd’s funeral, which would have been at the same time as the news conference.