Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, June 4

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today. 

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page, along with live coverage from a Gazette reporter in the chat field on this page.

The updates are scheduled twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays after previously being held every weekday, starting in June.

WHAT'S NEW: Get the latest numbers, news and updates on our coronavirus page.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Iowa will see hospitals close without financial help, experts say of coronavirus toll

Priceline co-founder: 'It's not going to be smooth' economic recovery from coronavirus

Legislature physically and politically distanced

Coronavirus cases in Iowa go past 20,000, but hospitalizations continue to drop

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City protest ends with tear gas and flash grenades to keep crowd off I-80

Nearly 1,000 people marched through Iowa City for more than 3 hours for law enforcement reform, racial justice

Republicans endorse Democrat Rita Hart for Iowa U.S. House seat

Zach Johnson Foundation's new leader took over a week before the pandemic took hold of Iowa

Alter Ego Comics reopens to altered landscape in Marion

Trending