Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, June 2

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.
The governor announced May 29 that the coronavirus updates will be held twice weekly on Tuesdays and Thursdays after previously holding them every weekday.
