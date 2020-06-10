Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, June 10

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page, along with live blogging from a Gazette reporter.

The news conferences are usually held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Tuesday's event was postponed because it was the same time as George Floyd's funeral. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, preventing Floyd from breathing. His death has sparked protests across Iowa and the nation calling for police reform and rallying against racism. 

Reynolds is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. 

WHAT'S NEW: Get the latest numbers, news and updates on our coronavirus page.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Gazette Daily News Podcast, June 10

Iowa City's Rummage in the Ramp canceled due to COVID-19

Where the SBA's disaster loans are going, and why Iowa's small businesses are at the lower end of the scale

Iowa private colleges prep for campus return in the fall

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

In the Corridor, protest demands hit the City Council dais

Lawmaker from Coggon hospitalized

Coralville prison warden retires amid coronavirus investigation

Anti-Trump PAC targeting Joni Ernst's reelection bid

Site on Cedar Lake removed from Superfund list

Trending