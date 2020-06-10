Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, June 10

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page, along with live blogging from a Gazette reporter.
The news conferences are usually held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but Tuesday's event was postponed because it was the same time as George Floyd's funeral. Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed when a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, preventing Floyd from breathing. His death has sparked protests across Iowa and the nation calling for police reform and rallying against racism.
Reynolds is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston.
