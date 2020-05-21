Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 21

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

The governor on Wednesday said the coronavirus pandemic has stabilized enough in the state for her to allow indoor movie theaters, zoos, museums, aquariums and wedding reception venues to resume operations Friday — but only with public health measures to ensure social distancing and proper hygiene.

