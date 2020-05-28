Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 28

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be live-streamed and viewable on this page.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Reynolds explained why the state is not automatically reporting new coronavirus outbreaks at businesses — like food processing plants — and instead confirms them after being asked by the media.

WHAT'S NEW: Get the latest numbers, news and updates on our coronavirus page.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 28: City of Cedar Rapids facility closures extended to July 6; Hinterland Music Festival canceled

Professional organizer hopes Hodgepodge of Helpfulness can bring order in a chaotic time

Gazette Daily News Podcast, May 28

U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

As bars reopen in Iowa, expect drinking but not dancing

They turned off his ventilator and paid for his funeral. An hour later, he woke up.

Gov. Kim Reynolds defends state's coronavirus data reporting

University of Iowa researchers repeat warning about reopening too soon

Cedar Rapids police investigating white supremacist sign found in NewBo

Trending