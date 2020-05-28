Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Thursday, May 28

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.
She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be live-streamed and viewable on this page.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Reynolds explained why the state is not automatically reporting new coronavirus outbreaks at businesses — like food processing plants — and instead confirms them after being asked by the media.
