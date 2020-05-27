Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Wednesday, May 27

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

On Tuesday, the governor said that effective June 1, she is permitting Iowa casinos and gaming facilities to reopen, as well as amusement parks, outdoor performance venues, bowling alleys, pool halls and arcades — but at all half capacity and according to social distancing, hygiene and public health guidelines.

