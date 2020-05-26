Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 26

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

The governor did not hold a news conference on Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday, but last week she gave the OK for many businesses to reopen. Also over the weekend, it was announced that University of Iowa football players can return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 8. 

WHAT'S NEW: Get the latest numbers, news and updates on our coronavirus page.

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

'Front Yard Club' gets Cedar Rapids' Time Check neighbors outside

University of Iowa office says woman's Hawkeye masks on Etsy infringe trademark

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for May 26: Most of Iowa Games Canceled

History Center sees uptick in donation inquiries during pandemic

Tyson Foods worker, 44, dies in Cedar Rapids after long battle with coronavirus

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Man whose body was found Friday at NW Cedar Rapids home was shot to death, police say

An upended Memorial Day still finds ways to honor veterans

Iowa reports nine more coronavirus deaths

Mercy Iowa City to open new rehabilitation hospital

Iowa, federal bills would extend coronavirus coverage to first responders

Trending