Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Tuesday, May 26

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds provides an update on the coronavirus in Iowa at 11 a.m. today.

She is speaking from the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston. The news conference will be livestreamed and viewable on this page.

The governor did not hold a news conference on Monday because of the Memorial Day holiday, but last week she gave the OK for many businesses to reopen. Also over the weekend, it was announced that University of Iowa football players can return to campus for voluntary workouts starting June 8.

