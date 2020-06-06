CORONAVIRUS

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

A sign is posted at the exit at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Educ
A sign is posted at the exit at the Test Iowa coronavirus testing site at the Kirkwood Community College Continuing Education Training Center in Cedar Rapids on Thursday, May 28, 2020. Those wishing to be tested are required to show a QR code in order to enter. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:50PM | Sat, June 06, 2020

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

11:13AM | Sat, June 06, 2020

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

05:15PM | Fri, June 05, 2020

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coron ...

01:46PM | Fri, June 05, 2020

Coronavirus risk: Is it safe to swim at public beaches?
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Sarah Watson, The Gazette

Buchanan County reported a COVID-19 related death for the first time Saturday. Eight other deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 598. A death previously reported in Johnson County was reclassified to another county.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 344 new COVID-19 cases statewide as of 11 a.m., bringing the state’s total to 21,438.

On Friday, hospitalizations dropped below 300 for the first time since April 25, marking a nine-day drop in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Saturday’s hospitalization data, including the number of intensive care unit patients and patients on ventilators, had not been updated on the Iowa Department of Public Health website. On June 4, there were 11 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in Linn County and three in Johnson County.

The state’s COVID-19 website added a novel coronavirus case for Cottage Grove Place, reflecting a Gazette report last week tallying seven cases at the Cedar Rapids long-term care facility. The Iowa Department of Public Health previously reported six cases there.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

01:50PM | Sat, June 06, 2020

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

11:13AM | Sat, June 06, 2020

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

05:15PM | Fri, June 05, 2020

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coron ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By Sarah Watson, The Gazette

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

UNI bringing back athletes starting Monday

Uptown Bill's leaves Iowa City building after economic impact of coronavirus

Coronavirus risk: Is it safe to swim at public beaches?

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations drop under 300 for first time since April

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From Interstate 80, protesters issue racial justice demands

Live: Protest in downtown Iowa City on Saturday

On social media, former Iowa football players take the program to task for social issues

Family angry over plea deal for man who fatally shot two 18-year-olds in Cedar Rapids

Executive director of Willis Dady to step down

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate