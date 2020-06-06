Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

Buchanan County reported a COVID-19 related death for the first time Saturday. Eight other deaths were reported Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 598. A death previously reported in Johnson County was reclassified to another county.

The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 344 new COVID-19 cases statewide as of 11 a.m., bringing the state’s total to 21,438.

On Friday, hospitalizations dropped below 300 for the first time since April 25, marking a nine-day drop in the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Saturday’s hospitalization data, including the number of intensive care unit patients and patients on ventilators, had not been updated on the Iowa Department of Public Health website. On June 4, there were 11 coronavirus patients currently hospitalized in Linn County and three in Johnson County.

The state’s COVID-19 website added a novel coronavirus case for Cottage Grove Place, reflecting a Gazette report last week tallying seven cases at the Cedar Rapids long-term care facility. The Iowa Department of Public Health previously reported six cases there.

Comments: (319) 398-8370; sarah.watson@thegazette.com