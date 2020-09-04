Watch: Sentencing of Iowa man who killed wife with corn rake

The Iowa farmer who was found guilty of killing his wife with a corn rake will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Gazette will livestream the sentencing hearing on this page.

Todd Mullis, a Delaware County farmer who learned his wife was cheating on him, was found guilty of first-degree murder for repeatedly impaling her in the back with a corn rake and leaving her body to be discovered by the couple’s teenage son, a jury found last September.

Mullis, 43, rolled his eyes as the verdict was read on Sept. 23, 2019. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life prison term.

Prosecutors said Mullis killed his wife, Amy, 39, with the corn rake on Nov 10, 2018, on their farm in rural Earlville.

They argued the hog-and-soybean farmer had an obvious motive: Not only was he angry she was having an affair and wanted to end their 14-year marriage, he feared losing half his land and potentially millions of dollars if she filed for divorce.

Amy Mullis was discovered in the farm’s shed by her then-13-year-old son — a corn rake sticking out of her back.

