Public Safety

Watch: Sentencing of Iowa man who killed wife with corn rake

The Gazette

The Iowa farmer who was found guilty of killing his wife with a corn rake will be sentenced at 1 p.m. on Friday. The Gazette will livestream the sentencing hearing on this page.

Todd Mullis, a Delaware County farmer who learned his wife was cheating on him, was found guilty of first-degree murder for repeatedly impaling her in the back with a corn rake and leaving her body to be discovered by the couple’s teenage son, a jury found last September.

Mullis, 43, rolled his eyes as the verdict was read on Sept. 23, 2019. A first-degree murder conviction carries a mandatory life prison term.

Prosecutors said Mullis killed his wife, Amy, 39, with the corn rake on Nov 10, 2018, on their farm in rural Earlville.

They argued the hog-and-soybean farmer had an obvious motive: Not only was he angry she was having an affair and wanted to end their 14-year marriage, he feared losing half his land and potentially millions of dollars if she filed for divorce.

Amy Mullis was discovered in the farm’s shed by her then-13-year-old son — a corn rake sticking out of her back.

» Read more about the case here

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing and exploiting minors

Apartment buildings, car hit during shots fired incident in Iowa City

Hundreds are working on storm cleanup, but it'll take months

Kayaks involved in 37% of Iowa fatal boat incidents

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Police video shows tear gas being used on Iowa City Black Lives Matter protesters in June

Man shot by police after pointing rifle at officers in Coralville

Iowa DHS detours from usual duties to help after derecho

Gov. Reynolds can pry this Busch Light from my cold, dead hands

University of Iowa should change course to all virtual instruction

Trending