How Iowans in U.S. House voted on impeachment rules

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives from Iowa voted along party lines Thursday on a resolution setting the rules for public impeachment hearings against Republican President Donald Trump.

The House vote was 232-196. Rules set through the resolution outline procedures for public hearings and put a final impeachment recommendation in the hands of the House Judiciary Committee, which Democrats control.

Iowa U.S. Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack and Cindy Axne, all Democrats, voted in favor. U.S. Rep. Steve King, the lone Republican representing Iowa in the U.S. House, voted against.

Iowa Republican Party Chairman Jeff Kaufmann took aim at the Iowa Democrats, criticizing them for siding with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “and the delusional Democrats by voting to proceed with the far-left’s latest witch hunt.”

Here are statements from Iowans serving in the U.S. House:

Finkenauer, 1st District

“With the new information and testimony coming out, it only reinforces the concerns around President Donald Trump’s conduct. We are now seeing more evidence that draws a clearer picture showing the president may have jeopardized national security for his own personal gain. It is important that Congress, and the American people, have more opportunities to learn the facts and understand the full scope of the president’s actions,” Finkenauer said in a statement. “The ground rules laid out in today’s resolution will make testimony and facts public. It also will give President Donald Trump a more than fair opportunity to defend his actions, going beyond other modern impeachment proceedings. I continue to support the investigations of the congressional committees looking into this matter, and will always stand by and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

Loebsack, 2nd District

“Today is a solemn day in the history of the U.S. House, but because of the serious allegations against the President, the House must continue its due diligence and move this investigation forward,” Loebsack said in a statement. “Today’s vote was a necessary step to move to the next stage of the investigation and get all the facts out in the open for the American people to see and make their own judgment. I continue to hold out hope that the administration will end its stonewalling to ensure Congress and the American people are able to follow the evidence where it may lead.”

Axne, 3rd District

“I’ve heard from Iowans across my district, and people on all sides want to get to the bottom of what happened in an open transparent process that follows the law. That’s what I voted for today — a path forward for fair hearings that are open to the public and will give the American people the facts they deserve,” Axne said in a statement. “I came to Congress to work for the middle class — getting people better health care and better-paying jobs while making the federal government more accountable. That work remains my number one priority. While the investigation continues, I will continue to work on lowering health care and drug costs, increasing access to job training programs, and helping people affected by natural disasters in Iowa.”

King, 4th District

“Today is Halloween, and the hyperpartisan, impeach-at-all-costs, Democratic majority in the House has just played a Halloween impeachment trick on all of America,” King said in a statement. “I reject the Democrats’ efforts to legitimize this sham impeachment process, and all Americans should be concerned that the person most empowered by the House impeachment resolution voted on today is Rep. Adam Schiff, a man who just faced a censure effort based on his efforts to deceive the American public on this subject, and who has just had an ethics complaint filed against him as well. President Donald Trump is correct to describe this a witch hunt, and the President’s phrase takes on added significance with the actions of the Democrats in the House today.”