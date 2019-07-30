News

Iowa City woman charged after slipping off handcuffs, escaping Linn County sheriff's vehicle

A Linn County Sheriff’s Office squad car. (Gazette file photo)
CEDAR RAPIDS — An Iowa City woman is facing additional charges after she tried to escape from Linn County custody while on a medical transport, authorities said.

Saroya N. Mally, 36, faces charges of escape and interference with official acts, according to the criminal complaint

The charges, officials said, stem from an incident Friday, when Mally slipped out of her handcuffs, exited the transport vehicle and fled on foot.

Jail officials said Mally was being taken back to Linn County Jail from a medical appointment at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. When the transport vehicle stopped at a traffic light on Melrose Avenue, Mally slipped off her handcuffs and got out of the vehicle.

She was caught near Olive Court and Leamer Court after a brief foot chase, officials said. No one was injured.

Mally is pregnant, which — to protect the mother and fetus should she fall — restricts the way officers are allowed to handcuff her, according to information from the Linn County Jail.

In addition, jail officials said the transport vehicle had an issue with the locking mechanism on its rear doors, which allowed Mally to exit.

The mechanism since has been fixed, officials said.

Mally initially was in Linn County custody for a revocation of probation.

