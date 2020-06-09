News

Iowa City Transit to resume normal summer schedule

Regular service hours and fare collection will resume June 15

An Iowa City Transit bus sits at a stop on Washington Street in Iowa City on Jan. 30, 2018. Next Monday, Iowa City Transit will turn to its normal summer schedule and once again will be collecting fares. (The Gazette)

IOWA CITY — Beginning next Monday, Iowa City Transit will return to its normal summer schedule and resume charging a fare.

Iowa City Transit eliminated bus fares and reduced weekday hours March 30 to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. It also implemented social distancing measures and disinfected buses daily. Riders were required to enter through the back of the bus unless mobility issues prevented them from doing so. Extra routes were added on weekdays during peak times.

Under the summer schedule, buses will run from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. weekdays and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays.

Disinfecting will continue multiple times a day, according to an Iowa City news release. Drivers will wear masks and will be separated by a plastic barrier to encourage social distancing. Passengers will be allowed to enter through the front of the bus, but are strongly encouraged to wear face protection — which can be obtained free from Iowa City Transit at the parking office — and practice social distancing.

Iowa City Transit will continue to monitor buses and the number of riders on busier routes, the release said, and will look at adjustments if necessary to ensure social distancing.

“These protective actions will help meet public health objectives and help keep employees and the public healthy while continuing to provide essential transportation services to the community,” the release said.

