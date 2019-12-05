News

Snelson statue goes up at Riverfront Crossings Park in Iowa City

Statue has been moved around Iowa City since 1970s

“Four Module Piece,” a sculpture created by renown sculptor Kenneth Snelson, is now in place at Riverfront Crossings Park in Iowa City. (Lee Hermiston/The Gazette)
IOWA CITY — A public art piece has a new home at Riverfront Crossings Park in Iowa City.

“Four Module Piece,” a sculpture created by renown sculptor Kenneth Snelson has been relocated, as well as reconfigured. Originally acquired by the city in 1975 through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and local fundraising, the sculpture was first placed downtown, where the University of Iowa Biology Building is now. The sculpture was moved to Terrell Mill Park in 1997, where the sculpture remained until this year.

The sculpture is placed in an elevated position at the entrance to Riverfront Crossings Park. Lighting is planned to be added in the future, according to the city.

The sculpture was reconfigured because when it was placed at Terrell Mill Park, it was not configured to its original design.

More on the sculpture: Snelson sculpture has been relocated many times

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

 

