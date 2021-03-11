News

Iowa City trail closed at Highway 6 due to minor flooding

A jogger runs along the Iowa River at Riverfront Crossings Park in Iowa City on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Cliff Jette/T
IOWA CITY — Iowa City residents could see some minor flooding in low-lying areas along the Iowa River.

The Army Corps of Engineers is temporarily increasing outflow at Coralville Lake, according to a news release.

That increased outflow, coupled with a forecast of rain, has led the city to close the Iowa River Trail at the Highway 6 underpass.

Additionally, the Peninsula Disc Golf Course is open, but two of the low-lying holes on the course have been affected by the increased outflows. Iowa City roads are not expected to be affected.

Trail and park users are advised to use caution when using trails near bodies of water, the city said.

