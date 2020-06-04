Live at 4 p.m.: Iowa City mayor addresses protests after night of unrest

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is addressing residents Thursday afternoon following a night of violent protests in the city.

Law enforcement officers used tear gas, flash-bangs and a line of officers late Wednesday to keep hundreds of protesters from Interstate 80.

The march that started shortly after 6 p.m., with nearly 1,000 protesters marching through the city for hours ended within a quarter-mile of the on-ramps to I-80, where police used multiple rounds of tear gas and flash grenades, which cause loud noises and acrid smoke.

