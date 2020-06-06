Live: Protest in downtown Iowa City on Saturday

An organized peaceful protest is being held in Iowa City starting at 11 a.m. in the Pedestrian Mall.
Community members will speak for the first hour, then at noon there will be a face-down silent protest for eight minutes and 46 seconds. After that, marchers will follow a planned route through the streets of downtown that will end back to the Ped Mall.
Gazette reporters and photographers are there, and you can follow their live coverage below.
LOCAL PROTESTS: Find out where and when protests are in Iowa City and Cedar Rapids
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Illinois man identified as body found after Iowa police shootout
- Where, when protests are in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids
- Poll suggests tight U.S. Senate, presidential races in Iowa
- Going swimming at a state park beach? Iowa gets tougher on toxins
- Popping up the question: Cedar Rapids Kennedy assistant baseball coach proposed at Herkelman Field
- Here are the issues that remain before Iowa Legislature after second funnel