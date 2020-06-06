Photos: Protesters march through Iowa City in support of Black Lives Matter

Photos: Protesters march through Iowa City in support of Black Lives Matter

People gathered on the Pedestrian Mall before marching through downtown Iowa City on Saturday to speak out against racism and police brutality.

/ 34

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Buchanan County reports first coronavirus death

This year's D-Day commemoration is very different

Photos: Iowa City protesters shut down I-80

Live: Protest in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

From Interstate 80, protesters issue racial justice demands

Live: Protest in downtown Iowa City on Saturday

Family angry over plea deal for man who fatally shot two 18-year-olds in Cedar Rapids

Executive director of Willis Dady to step down

Peach Cobbler Cake combines two desserts into one tasty treat

Trending