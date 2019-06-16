IOWA CITY

Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

Dressed in drag, Antoine Robinson, left and his mother Kenwon Halliburton, right, strike a pose with Steven-Anthony Shakers, background, during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
Dressed in drag, Antoine Robinson, left and his mother Kenwon Halliburton, right, strike a pose with Steven-Anthony Shakers, background, during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday. (Ben Roberts/Freelance)
Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

The Gazette

The 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest was held in downtown Iowa City Saturday. Despite heavy rain to start the noontime parade, thousands flooded the downtown area to celebrate the gay and queer community.

