Iowa City Pride Fest photos from Saturday

The 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest was held in downtown Iowa City Saturday. Despite heavy rain to start the noontime parade, thousands flooded the downtown area to celebrate the gay and queer community.
MORE IOWA CITY ARTICLES ...
TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE
Trending
- Lions on ice: the 'old engineering trick' used to place sculptures in front of Masonic library
- CEO-to-CEO call paved the way for UTC-Raytheon deal
- ‘Defining the future’ for Collins Aerospace, a talk with two executives overseeing parts of a major change
- Ray Kinsella's father returning to Field of Dreams, again, for 30th Anniversary
- Scandal reveals ‘side door’ to top schools: Athletics
- Ernst announces reelection bid: ‘I am going to hold this seat’