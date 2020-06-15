Iowa City Pride Festival lineup announced

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Pride has announced its lineup for this year’s 50th Annual Iowa City Pride Festival, which kicks off this week.

While COVID-19 has meant in-person events will not take place, Iowa City Pride is taking Iowa’s longest-running LGBTQ Pride celebration online.

This year’s lineup — which is themed “Our Pride We will Maintain” — includes:

— Queer BIPOC Transgender Discussion — Where Do We Go From Here? Wednesday, 7 p.m.

— Dance Your Call-To-Action Off. Thursday, 7 p.m.

— Virtual Parade. Sunday, 11 a.m.

— Your Word is Your Truth, Pride Solidarity. June 25, 7 p.m.

— Broadcast of global Pride events on Facebook and YouTube. June 27, various times.

Videos of all of the events will be posted on the Iowa City Pride Facebook page. Yard signs have been created for the virtual parade and can be purchased for $20 at www.iowacitypride.org/shop.

