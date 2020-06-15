News

Iowa City Pride Festival lineup announced

Christina Asaro of Mount Pleasant, IA waves the Pride Flag during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday, June
Christina Asaro of Mount Pleasant, IA waves the Pride Flag during the 49th annual Iowa City Pride Fest on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Despite heavy rain to start the noontime parade, thousands flooded downtown Iowa City to celebrate the gay and queer community.(Ben Roberts/Freelance)
/

IOWA CITY — Iowa City Pride has announced its lineup for this year’s 50th Annual Iowa City Pride Festival, which kicks off this week.

While COVID-19 has meant in-person events will not take place, Iowa City Pride is taking Iowa’s longest-running LGBTQ Pride celebration online.

This year’s lineup — which is themed “Our Pride We will Maintain” — includes:

— Queer BIPOC Transgender Discussion — Where Do We Go From Here? Wednesday, 7 p.m.

— Dance Your Call-To-Action Off. Thursday, 7 p.m.

— Virtual Parade. Sunday, 11 a.m.

— Your Word is Your Truth, Pride Solidarity. June 25, 7 p.m.

— Broadcast of global Pride events on Facebook and YouTube. June 27, various times.

Videos of all of the events will be posted on the Iowa City Pride Facebook page. Yard signs have been created for the virtual parade and can be purchased for $20 at www.iowacitypride.org/shop.

Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com

Hermiston

The Gazette

All articles by Lee

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

 

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Positive coronavirus cases top 24,000 as testing sees 10-day low

Barbecue chain opening Cedar Rapids location Wednesday

Cedar Rapids man accused of stealing tools from construction site

Iowa's public universities take $8 million hit from Iowa Legislature

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Watch live: Iowa AD Gary Barta press conference at 1 p.m.

Police: Woman tried to throw off Iowa City murder investigation

Getting back on track with Kirkwood

Black lives matter more than a stadium and more than sports

Cedar Rapids police respond to Friday night report of shots fired

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.