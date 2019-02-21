News

House fire on Iowa City's Kirkwood Avenue causes $70K in damage

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to a fire at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at 740 Kirkwood Avenue. (Iowa City Fire Department)
A fire damaged a two-story home on Iowa City’s Kirkwood Avenue early Thursday.

The Iowa City Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:15 a.m. Thursday at 740 Kirkwood Avenue. Neighbors called 911 reporting seeing fire on the back porch, according to a news release from the city.

No one was in the home, the release said. Crews brought the fire under control within 16 minutes, and the fire was contained to the basement and first floor, according to the fire department.

The fire caused about $70,000 in damage, with damage to the first floor and smoke damage throughout the home, the release said. The cause is under investigation.

