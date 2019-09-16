City High graduate killed in bus crash in Canada

IOWA CITY — A 2019 City High graduate was killed in a bus crash in British Columbia, Canada last week.

City High officials said in a social media post and email to City High families that John Geerdes, a 2019 graduate and member of the men’s soccer team, was killed in a crash on Friday.

“John G is leaving us too early and our hearts are broken by tragedy,” City High Mens Soccer coach Jose Michel Fajardo wrote in a post on the team’s Facebook page. “Can’t explain the pain and sorrow our community has for this loss and the personal devastation for all of us who will always love John.”

Citing information from the Royal Canadian Air Force, news outlets said two University of Victoria students died and three others were seriously injured when a bus rolled over between Port Alberni and Bamfield on Vancouver Island. The crash was reported around 10 p.m., Pacific Time, Friday.

University of Victoria officials said in a statement that students were on their way to the Bamfield Marine Science Center.

“Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the students’ families and loved ones, to whom we offer our sincerest condolences,” said University President Jamie Cassels. “We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community, including roommates, friends, classmates and professors who were in contact with them during their time on campus.”

In a letter to City High families, City High Principal John Bacon described Geerdes as “an amazing, kind, intelligent, talented, special human being.”

“John was beloved by students and staff at City High,” Bacon said.

Bacon said City High guidance counselors would be joined this week by members of the Grant Wood AEA Crisis Response Team this week to provide students and staff with any assistance they need.

