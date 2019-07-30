Police looking for suspect in armed robbery at Iowa City convenience mart

IOWA CITY — Police are investigating after a man wearing a mask used a gun to rob a convenience store.

Officers responded about 6 a.m. Tuesday to Hawkeye Convenience Store at 2875 Commerce Dr. for reports of an armed robbery, according to the Iowa City Police Department.

An employee told police that a man, wearing dark clothing and a mask, entered the store, displayed a handgun, demanded money and fled in the employee’s car. The employee, police said, was uninjured. The amount of money taken was not specified.

Police said the stolen vehicle was found abandoned on Sioux Avenue SE, a short distance from the convenience mart.

The suspect, police said, was described as a black man about 6 feet tall with a possible tattoo on his neck. No arrests have yet been made, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact Iowa City police at (319) 356-5276 or CrimeStoppers at (319) 358-8477 or iccrimestoppers.org. Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

