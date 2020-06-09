Watch at 2 p.m.: Iowa City Council meeting supporting Black Lives Matter movement

The Iowa City Council is hosting a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The meeting will be live-streamed on this page once it begins.

According to a statement from the city announcing the special meeting, the police department, mayor and City Council members have been inundated with hundreds of messages calling for systemic reform since the Memorial Day police killing of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis.

“Right now, people are demanding answers,” Mayor Bruce Teague said in the statement. “They are demanding change. We need to take a moment for the policy makers to gather and listen and get to work. We are committed to following through on this work, because black lives matter. The city council’s work will happen in public, and it may be messy at times. We invite everyone to this process.”

