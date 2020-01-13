Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller endorses Joe Biden for president

CEDAR RAPIDS — The nation’s longest-serving state attorney general has endorsed Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential race.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller is endorsing the former two-term vice president as a “man of integrity and character.”

“Through both personal tragedy and a lifetime of service to our country, Joe has always been guided by his profound empathy, a basic sense of decency and the willingness to do the right thing — even if it might not be popular,” said Miller, who previously endorsed Montana Gov. Steve Bullock. Bullock dropped out of the race in December.

“Joe has been on the right side of so many good fights — writing and passing the Violence Against Women Act, banning assault weapons and increasing funding for cancer research,” Miller continued. “As Barack Obama’s vice president, Joe was a loyal partner and was integral to passing the Affordable Care Act, saving lives here in Iowa and across the country. Joe has a plan to build on that monumental law with a Medicare-like public option, bringing down costs and making sure everybody has access to quality, affordable health care.”

He also cited Biden’s experience as the only candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination “who has been in the Situation Room and made the tough choices a president must make.”

“President Obama trusted Joe’s judgment, and I do, too,” Miller said.

Beating President Donald Trump starts in Iowa, said Miller, and Biden has the strength and character to win.

“Joe has demonstrated an ability to build a broad, diverse and winning coalition,” said Miller, who has known Biden for more than 30 years.

Miller is serving his 10th term and, last week, became the longest serving state attorney general in American history. A Dubuque native, Miller first was elected in 1978.

The Biden campaign has announced nearly 200 Iowa endorsements — including U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, former Secretary of Agriculture and Gov. Tom Vilsack and former Iowa first lady Christie Vilsack.

