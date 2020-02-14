Amana wells are at high risk for contamination, Iowa DNR says

Amana’s public wells are at high risk for contamination and have nearby sewage lagoons and land application of industrial waste, according to a new state report.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently completed a source water assessment of the Amana Society’s six wells after high nitrate levels were discovered in December in three wells near High Amana.

The assessment shows all six of the Amana Society’s alluvial wells are “highly susceptible” to contamination because they are less than 25 feet from the surface and because there are potential contamination sources nearby. The report doesn’t provide details about the potential contaminants, which makes it hard to know whether they are adding to the nitrate load.

For example, the report says there is a site within the two-mile catchment zone of the wells where waste from the International Paper Cedar River Mill in Cedar Rapids is applied to farmland. Russ Eimers, general manager for the Amana Society Service Co., said the waste is shredded cardboard added to the soil to help the earth hold moisture.

Within the five-mile catchment area of the High Amana wells is a sewage lagoon drain tile that outflows during heavy rains, the DNR reported.

The Phase 1 assessment doesn’t include nonpoint sources, such as manure or commercial fertilizer applied on farmland near the wells, said Chad Fields, a DNR geologist. A second phase of the assessment will add that information and try to identify a specific source.

“We’ll limit land application of fertilizers to the extent that we can until we receive the results of the Phase II Assessment,” said Russ Eimers, service company general manager.

The service company, a private utility that serves 850 water customers, sent a letter Dec. 3 to residents and business owners and posted a warning on its website and Facebook page to avoid giving tap water to infants or nursing mothers.

Nitrate in drinking water has been linked to infant methemoglobinemia — blue-baby syndrome — a life-threatening condition reducing the blood’s ability to carry oxygen, as well as some cancers and thyroid problems.

Dec. 2 tests of three wells by High Amana showed nitrate at 12 milligrams per liter. The federal standard for safe drinking water is under 10 milligrams per liter.

Water operators already had been drawing water just from three wells in Middle Amana that had lower nitrate levels, so the water delivered to customers is safe. Tests of water in the Amanas’ water tower have averaged at 4.2 milligrams per liter of nitrate — well within the standard for safe drinking, Eimers said last month.

