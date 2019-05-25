Public Safety

Friday storms included 4 tornadoes in Iowa, some property damage, no injuries

The Gazette

Iowa City and the surrounding area experienced intense thunderstorms Friday night, including 4 tornadoes.

In the early afternoon, two tornadoes were spotted in McDonough County according to the National Weather Service. Another tornadic storm ocurred later in the day, splitting into two more tornadoes. One in Johnson County near Iowa City and another in Cedar County near West Branch.

The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page detailed the impact of the storms and some of the relief efforts that have taken place. On Friday night, the Command Staff sent 21 deputies to search near Frytown and Kalona, the areas most impacted by the tornado, searching roads and properties for damage or injured citizens, recieving additional assistance from local fire departments.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but as many as 12 structures were damaged and there was lots of tree damage around Sharon Center Welsh Church as well as some homes with roof damage and farm damage near Iowa City Airport.

The Gazette

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Public Safety ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

A warning to Iowa boaters: Stay sober, safe on the water for holiday weekend

Iowa City police investigate after finding man who suffered from 'a trauma to upper torso'

Tornado spotted over Iowa City

With minor river flooding expected, Cedar Rapids to close low-lying roads

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

College students seeking mental health care face barriers on campus

Women of Achievement: Willis Dady's Phoebe Trepp provides leadership, collaboration

Marion's Prospect Meadows: Miracle in the making

Most grass-fed beef labeled 'product of U.S.A.' is imported

The downside of Lyft's car rental program

Trending