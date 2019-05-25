Friday storms included 4 tornadoes in Iowa, some property damage, no injuries

Iowa City and the surrounding area experienced intense thunderstorms Friday night, including 4 tornadoes.

In the early afternoon, two tornadoes were spotted in McDonough County according to the National Weather Service. Another tornadic storm ocurred later in the day, splitting into two more tornadoes. One in Johnson County near Iowa City and another in Cedar County near West Branch.

The Johnson County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page detailed the impact of the storms and some of the relief efforts that have taken place. On Friday night, the Command Staff sent 21 deputies to search near Frytown and Kalona, the areas most impacted by the tornado, searching roads and properties for damage or injured citizens, recieving additional assistance from local fire departments.

No injuries or deaths were reported, but as many as 12 structures were damaged and there was lots of tree damage around Sharon Center Welsh Church as well as some homes with roof damage and farm damage near Iowa City Airport.