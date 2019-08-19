I-380 ramp at I-80 to be closed nightly until next week

CORALVILLE — Drivers traveling west on Interstate 80 trying to reach Interstate 380 will have to take nightly detours this week and next.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the ramp from westbound I-80 to northbound I-380 will be closed nightly from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. beginning Monday through Aug. 28.

The closures will be extended this weekend, lasting until 8 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers trying to go north on I-380 from westbound I-80 will be detoured to Exit 237 at Tiffin, then rerouted to I-80 eastbound and continue to the I-380 northbound ramp.

Additionally, on Monday and Tuesday, the ramp from I-80 eastbound to Highway 218 southbound will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers trying to go south will need to continue to the Coral Ridge Avenue exit and backtrack on I-80.

Cathy Cutler, transportation planner with the Iowa Department of Transportation, said the closures are necessary to place beams over the lanes without traffic running underneath.

l Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com