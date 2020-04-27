In 1913, Cedar Rapids newsboys traveled to Waterloo to show how to sell newspapers

Today’s “Piece of History” highlights an exciting day — April 26, 1913 — in the lives of more than 50 newsboys for the Cedar Rapids Republican and Times.

The boys were taken by car — a treat in itself at that time — to Waterloo to show the Waterloo Times-Tribune’s newsboys how to sell newspapers. It wasn’t just about hawking your paper on the streets. It meant going into businesses and up elevators to sell the paper, the Cedar Rapids youngsters advised.

The trip to Waterloo was made in Moline automobiles and organized by Harry Bernstein, city circulation manager for the Republican and Times, and Joe Wickie, general agent for Moline automobiles.

After the training, Waterloo treated the newsboys to a banquet at the Irving Hotel. The Republican reported the boys spent a considerable amount of time cleaning up before the fancy dinner, helping each other comb their hair and straighten their collars. And then they got to ride home in those fancy automobiles.

Tara Templeman is curator at The History Center. Comments: curator@historycenter.org