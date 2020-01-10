Ice, up to 8 inches of snow expected in weekend winter storm coming to Eastern Iowa

Winter is coming.

A snowstorm traveling across Iowa beginning midafternoon Friday and continuing through Saturday evening could bring up to 8 inches of snow to Eastern Iowa. Temperatures, which reached the upper 50s on Thursday, will drop to a low of 9 degrees by Saturday night.

“A strong winter storm system will spread rain and snow over the area this afternoon,” a National Weather Service said in a statement released Friday. “Winter storm warnings are in effect for more of the area through Saturday evening, as widespread snow and sleet combine with rain changing to freezing rain.

“This winter mess will create dangerous travel, significant snow over 5 inches in some areas, and a quarter-inch of freezing rain in other locations that could cause tree and power line damage,” the weather service said.

It said a north wind could bring “gusts as high” as 25 mph Friday. Snow accumulation during the day is expected to be less than 1 inch, and 3 more inches of snow are expected Friday night.

Saturday also will be blustery, with a wind around 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph. Three more inches of snow are expected Sunday.

The sun will come out Sunday, bringing temperatures to a high near 24 degrees, but there is a 60 percent chance of snow Sunday night.

For the first time this season, a low temperature of zero degrees is expected Wednesday night.

Snow accumulation also is expected Monday night and Wednesday.

The weather service is predicting near-normal precipitation for Iowa through March.

