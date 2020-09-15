IOWA DERECHO 2020

Hundreds of ImOn, Mediacom customers without service more than five weeks after derecho

'Progress is slower' as companies focus on smaller repairs

A lineman works at restoring power in an alley behind B Avenue NE in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 19
A lineman works at restoring power in an alley behind B Avenue NE in northeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. People are still cleaning up and without power since the Aug. 10 derecho storm. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)
IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

06:02PM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Hundreds of ImOn, Mediacom customers without service more than five we ...

10:57AM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

06:00AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substat ...

03:56PM | Sat, September 12, 2020

People turn tree debris and stumps from derecho into art
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

About 700 ImOn customers and “definitely hundreds” of Mediacom customers are without internet or landline service more than four weeks after the Aug. 10 derecho, spokeswomen from the companies told The Gazette.

ImOn spokeswoman Lisa Rhatigan said the 700 or so customers still without service represent about 4 percent of its customer base in Cedar Rapids, Marion and Hiawatha.

Mediacom spokeswoman Phyllis Peters said she could not accurately give an exact number of how many people in Cedar Rapids are out of service, but it represents less than 2 percent of customers.

Rhatigan said some of the outages are from ImOn’s work to replace temporary infrastructure with permanent solutions.

She also said restoration numbers are moving more gradually as ImOn goes from making major repairs that restore service for dozens or hundreds to minor repairs that restore service for a couple customers at a time.

“It’s more onesies and twosies, so the progress is slower,” Rhatigan said. “It doesn’t mean the work is any slower. We’re working just as fast and just as hard. The results are just slower.”

Peters, citing similar challenges as repairs affect fewer customers at a time, anticipates less than 1 percent of customers will be without service next week. More workers are coming in from outside the area Thursday, Peters said.

Comments: (319) 398-8394; john.steppe@thegazette.com

IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES

06:02PM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Hundreds of ImOn, Mediacom customers without service more than five we ...

10:57AM | Tue, September 15, 2020

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

06:00AM | Mon, September 14, 2020

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substat ...
View More IOWA DERECHO 2020 Articles

MORE IOWA DERECHO 2020 ARTICLES ...

Derecho windstorm removes 550,000 Iowa corn acres from harvest

Inside Swamp Fox: Scramble after derecho to restore key Marion substation

People turn tree debris and stumps from derecho into art

Southeast Polk football team brings derecho relief funds to Cedar Rapids before game

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Bars in 4 of 6 counties can reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday after Gov. Reynolds revises COVID-19 closure order

Financial decision led to Cedar Rapids First Ave. McDonald's closing

Collins Aerospace receives $103 million contract from U.S. Army

Theresa Greenfield calls on Sen. Joni Ernst to apologize to health care workers

Iowa Regents asking state to restore $8 million cut, plus $18 million general fund boost

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.