Here's how much colder February was from usual

This winter put the brrr in Febrrruary.

The monthly average temperature in Cedar Rapids was 10.4 degrees — 14 degrees below the normal average, according to the National Weather Service. The monthly average in Iowa City was 14.4 degrees — 11.9 degrees below the normal average.

The winter so far also has registered colder than normal for both cities, though not as severely as in February alone.

From December through the end of February, the average temperature in Cedar Rapids was 19.5, or 2.9 degrees lower than normal. The average in Iowa City was 22.6, or 1.9 degrees lower than normal.

The National Weather Service said snowfall in Eastern Iowan for the entire winter so far has been 15 to 21 inches above normal. For February alone, it was 3 to 9 inches above normal.

Warmer days are on their way: Forecasters project that average temperatures for March in Eastern Iowa — with average highs in the 40s — will be warmer than normal this year.